GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester favorite taco truck, TacoDero, is looking to open its first brick-and-mortar location. They are taking over the old Mr. Theo’s diner space on brooks avenue near the airport.

While there is a public meeting with the co-owners, Cordero Rivera and Timothy Reed, scheduled in Gates for June 5, Rivera says a lease has been signed, and they are expecting to open in late July or early August.

The taco truck has made a name for itself selling “L.A. style street tacos,” known as “birria” tacos, as well as their regular “Taco Tuesday” events.

Rivera was working as a personal chef in New York, and discovered these street tacos — usually made with braised beef and topped with cilantro and onion on a warmed corn tortilla — on a trip to L.A. right before the pandemic.

He knew he needed to bring these flavors back to Rochester. But before the food truck was officially launched in August 2021, the business had humble beginnings.

“Starting in June 2020 I would do every Taco Tuesday out of my backyard with a couple of flat tops and just a couple of my friends helping me out,” Rivera said in a phone interview with News 8 Monday.

He says the continued support from the community, as well as their booming social media presence, has allowed them to grow and expand.

Once operating in the new space, they will start to expand their menu. Rivera added that with the bar space of the old Mr. Theo’s, they are working to create a curated cocktail menu with “Brandon the Bartender.”