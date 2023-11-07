ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Taco Bell restaurant located at Elmridge Center in Greece will be re-opening this week!

According to officials, the restaurant closed for a complete rebuild and will be opening back up for business on Wednesday, November 8 at 7 a.m.

“We rebuilt a beautiful new Taco Bell restaurant and are looking forward to serving our customers once again at this location,” said Matt Prouty of Hospitality Syracuse, Inc.

To mark the occasion, the restaurant will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., with a special guest — Spikes from the Rochester Red Wings.