ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Benjamin Franklin once said, “Wine makes living easier,” “with fewer tensions and more tolerance.” To be clear, that was on the consumption of wine, not the actual selling of it.

Some state lawmakers are hoping a new bill will allow for wine sales in major grocery stores, but some liquor stores are sounding the alarm saying if this goes through, it could be the bottom of the bottle for business.

“I think it’s a push by big business to grow larger and to get the profitable end of this business,” said Nelson Habecker with East Avenue Liquor.

Habecker is reacting to the bill saying if that happens, he feels his days are numbered.

“This will impact us a great deal. It takes a lot of our income away from us. If you put wine in grocery stores you’ll allow us to only survive on the spirits alone,” he said.

Spirts he said have a smaller sales margin than what they get from wine. Habecker has a statistic to share if this bill goes through.

“You’ll put half of our businesses, half of our liquor stores in New York State out of business. We just won’t have the ability to compete,” he said.

Lawyer Rafael Pignataro with Hodgson Russ LLP says this could shake up the entire industry.

“So, it’s currently in the hands of the governor and the legislators for review,” he said.

He did say though, there are other aspects of this that could be added incentives for liquor stores.

“Expanding potential products, expanding potential hours. So as an initial matter, I don’t see a ton of pushback,” said Pignataro.

According to State Senator Liz Krueger backing this bill, a recent poll showed New Yorkers support buying wine in grocery stores 76% to 19%, and it’s supported by a majority of Republican and Democrat voters 76% to 79%, respectively. It will also generate a total of 1,900 new wine licenses at these grocery stores across the state. Still, Habecker says for so many, this will be a final toast.

“You’re going to find half of our businesses going out of business because they can’t support themselves,” he said.

As Pignatro said, this is being reviewed by the Governor and lawmakers in committee — where this all goes from there, we’ll have to wait and see. Some 40 states already allow the sale of wine in major grocery stores.