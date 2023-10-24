ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A company that won the $1 million prize in the Luminate NY competition has opened an R&D lab in Rochester.

SunDensity, a photonics and optical glass company, opened the facility inside the Sibley Building to continue its development of the Photonic Smart Coating technology.

The technology, according to SunDensity, increases solar power output, reduces energy consumption, and improves the performance of electronic displays and architectural glass in buildings.

“This is a big step forward for us,” said the President of SunDensity Dr. Nish Sonwalkar. “Developing our technology here signifies our commitment to providing solar solutions in the U.S., to be competitive with Chinese products that currently dominate the market.”

The mission of SunDensity is to work with manufacturers across the US and the world in an effort to combat climate change.