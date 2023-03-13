ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play held a job fair Monday.

Attendees were able to tour the place, and learn about the job opportunities available. They also got to learn more about the changes the museum will be going through over the next few months as they work towards the grand opening of their 90,000 square foot expansion.

Organizers say they’re looking to hire upwards of 50 people.

“That’s a combination of full time, part time, and seasonal positions,” said Lauren Rothfuss, the Strong National Museum of Play’s director of human resources. “We’re fortunate in that we feel like this is a great opportunity for anyone who’s looking for a job in a fun place to work.”

Click here for more information.