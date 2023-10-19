ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play announced that they will be closed this Friday as they prepare for a fundraiser that evening.

The event that they are preparing for is the annual Play Ball — a gala that aims to support the Strong’s outreach programs and mission!

At the event this year is special guest Paige Thompson — a magician who appeared on series such as “Penn and Teller: Fool Us” and “Masters of Illusion.” A live auction will also take place for prizes such as a four-person trip to Disney World, a weekend at Del Monte Lodge, and more.

A silent auction will be held with prizes such as signed sports merch, toys, games, and more. Guests will also enjoy food, drinks, cocktails, and live music.

The event will be held Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The museum will go back to regular hours over the weekend.