ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 644 Park Avenue used to be a laundromat. It’s now empty, but coffee giant Starbucks is moving in soon, according to Alloco Real Estate Management. It’s going to employ about 25 people, and most agree, jobs are good. But making room for such a big name? Some aren’t thrilled.

“I’m not pleased about it,” said Janet Ferrante.

For her, it just doesn’t really fit. “I’ve always enjoyed the small shops, the coffee shops in particular,” she said.

She’s afraid Starbucks might create competition for those other cafes, losing them business. Nancy Moore agrees.

“I think it’s ridiculous. It’s going to put so many other cafes out of business,” she said.

Moore also says the parking situation is terrible as it is. “And with the addition of Starbucks, I don’t know where they’re going to park.”

Larry DiGiovanni is more of a Dunkin’ guy. If Starbucks comes, fine. But he’s not going.

“It’s a little overpriced but people seem to like it, my kids both enjoy it quite a bit,” he said.

Others like Gina, are sold on Starbucks. She’s already dreaming up her first order here.

“I love their chai latte. Yeah,” said Gina.

Eastman School of Music pianist Ronnie is down as well. “Yes, I can’t wait for it,” he said.

Ella Schmidtz goes tanning right next to the new location. Starbucks for her would be a dream come true.

“We drink it every single day, why wouldn’t we be excited?” she said adding that her first order there will be, “Frappuccino, always. Caramel. Caramel ribbon,” she said making a kiss towards the camera.

It’s not clear yet if the Starbucks will have a drive-thru, but that was another major concern here — that it would be an even tighter squeeze and jam should that happen. The new spot is due to open in the fall.