GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Natasha Siplin has been baking for years, and when she and her family turned vegan five years ago, she wanted to make treats her whole family could have.

She loved it so much, she went to school to learn. It took years to figure out the right alternatives, but she eventually started Soulistic Sweets. Her new storefront at 1252 Latta Road is open Saturday.

All the recipes are vegan, and many are gluten-free. Her goods are at two of Rochester’s best-known coffee joints, Ugly Duck and Boulder.

But it was time to grow from wholesale, and to bring her goods to the community further out from the City of Rochester.

“Here we will be doing cupcakes, take our orders, banana pudding, muffins, donuts, things like that. The menu will change every month,” she said. “If you’re vegan, or non-vegan, you won’t be missing anything, it’s just the same as anything else. You’ll love it, and you’ll want to come back. Especially for our chocolate chip cookies.”

They plan on being open Thursday through Sundays, while still taking online orders.