ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As News 8 has learned this week, Roc Brewing Co. is closing October 7. They first opened in 2011.

“In 2011, coming out of college, a friend and I, saw a really emerging market and industry, and we wanted to create something special and a special place for downtown for everyone,” said Chris Spinelli, co-owner of Roc Brewing.

Roc Brewing was one of the first “second wave” of craft breweries to come to Rochester, Spinelli says, and they won awards and hearts along the way:

Likely hundreds of thousands have enjoyed their beers through distribution, and the South Union location — as the co-owners wanted — became a go-to community place.

But a decision was looming for them — they were faced with a slowing craft beer market, then expansions, declining taproom and distribution revenue — and they had to make a tough decision.

“We just realized that we were digging a hole that we couldn’t get out of, and it’s time to bow out and say thank you to everyone who has helped us,” Spinelli said.

And to say thank you, they’re hosting a goodbye party.

“We just have to close unfortunately this weekend, and we’re going to try and have some fun with our friends, and we’re going to have discounts on to-go beer, merch, everything’s gotta go, and we’re just going to try to celebrate one last time with everyone,” Spinelli said, choking up.

As for the future of the space, there’s a lot of room and of course, all the hardware for brewing in there, and Spinelli hopes to hand it over to someone for a turnkey operation.