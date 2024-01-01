MONROE, WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — 2023 was a good year for business openings, and 2024 is already shaping up to be a good year as well. A number of restaurants and food businesses are already looking to open soon.

After Jeremiah’s on Buffalo Road in Gates closed in the fall, local Mexican chain Monte Alban bought the space. Ownership of Monte Alban tells News 8 they were eyeing a January opening, but there is no updated timeline. Jeremiah’s also was targeting a new Gates location in 2024.

The iconic Crescent Beach in Greece, which had been vacant since 2017, has new ownership: Katherine Mott-Formicola of Monroe’s. She has bought the space and plans to open in the spring of this year.

Que Chevere expects to soon open in the old sticky lips on Culver Road. They plan to serve Puerto Rican classics with all-day service.

Cheshire looks to reopen soon in their new south wedge location. The cocktail bar closed in the summer of 2022. The owner says if you loved their first location, this will feel right at home.

Papito’s Burritos will be taking over the old James Brown’s Place Diner. The Lyons staple made its name on a colorful place and taste. They look to open on Culver Road in February.

The owners of the Cub Room are opening a new place in an old bank in Fairport. The restaurant with a small-plate concept will be called “Bonnie and Clyde.” They’re targeting a spring opening.

Old Pueblo continues its expansion efforts: they have bought a big corner space in BayTowne Plaza. Their cantina concept looks to open by the end of February.

Busy Bean Cafe announced a January 10th opening date Monday, announcing on Facebook. The cozy cafe’s second location is in Penfield Plaza.

K2 Brewing’s ambitious project at Freewill Elementary looks to open this month. We have reached out to get a specific date and haven’t heard back yet.

The old Hegedorn’s in Webster has been closed since the summer. A sign on the front door of the liquor store that remains explains that the space will be renovated into three separate areas.

Webster Wine and Spirits will move into one of these areas as well as Bill Gray’s Tap Room, which will be moving it’s operations there from next door. The third spot is still being negotiated. The entire project is expected to be finished at some point in the year 2024.

News 8 is always looking for more business and development stories, and you can drop Dan a line at dgross@wroctv.com.