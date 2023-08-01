HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — In local business news, what is shaping up to be the first craft brewery in Henrietta is one important step closer to opening.

Smugtown Brewery’s final site plan has been approved by the town. Head brewer Jason Fox told News 8 today the brewpub and restaurant will be about 8,000 square feet.

Between indoor and outdoor seating, Fox says they’ll be able to seat about 300 people.

As for the beer, Fox is taking his experience from Battle Street Brewery in Dansville, and is looking to pump out a variety of old-style and new-style beers.

The brewpub will also be a full-service restaurant, serving Tex-Mex cuisine.

Fox says there’s no definitive timeline for opening, but is hopeful that their build plans will be approved soon.