ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Eastview Mall is welcoming six new merchants to the shopping center, with some on their way in the coming months.

In the food court, Mediterranean restaurant Pita Chik opened last month next to Charleys Philly Steaks. Jewelry retailer Valencia Jewelry opened last week outside the food court — featuring a variety of necklaces, bracelets, and custom-made pieces.

In the next few weeks, Cinderella Nails is opening its third Rochester location in the Macy’s wing featuring spa services such as manicures, pedicures, and masks.

Coming soon to the mall will be glasses store Warby Parker in the center court near Starbucks, variety store MiniSo between Tilly’s and Aeropostale, and Nara Coffee & Bakery in the food court next to Root31.

In addition to the new merchants, Oriental Rug Mart is now open in its new location outside of Von Maur near the fireplace.