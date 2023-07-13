Shamrock Jack’s says this closure is happening in the middle of their “Cheers to 20 Years” celebrations.

SEA BREEZE, N.Y. (WROC) — In a Facebook post Thursday, Sea Breeze bar and restaurant Shamrock Jack’s Irish Pub announced they would be taking a “pause” from business.

In a follow-up post, they elaborated that while they would be back open “sooner than later,” they did not offer a timeline for return.

Shamrock Jack’s says this closure is happening in the middle of their “Cheers to 20 Years” celebrations. Most recently, they cited a “licensing issue,” but say that they need to address other issue, including problems in the kitchen, building, and plumbing.

“All we can say right now is that it won’t be long,” the restaurant’s post read. “But it also won’t be until we’ve gotten everything back to the standards we want them to be at.”