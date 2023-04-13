ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seven Story Brewing announced that they will be closing their current location at Bushnell’s Basin towards the end of June.

In a statement posted to their website, the owners said that they will be closing after they learned their landlords will not be renewing the lease. Their lease ends on June 30.

The owners say that there are some projects that are currently in development, which they say they will announce soon. In addition, Lock 32 Brewing, which is also owned by the owners, will continue to remain open.

In the statement, the owners thank the Seven Story community for their support of the business:

“So, while the end of Seven Story is near, this is certainly not a goodbye letter. It’s a thank you to you – our loyal customers and one-time passersby. To our collectively-built community. To our amazing staff, friends, and family for your unwavering support, hard work, and hearty laughs. It’s a look forward to continued growth and even more frequent good times.”

The owners also add that they will continue to bring the same energy to their customers up until the closure of Seven Story Brewing.