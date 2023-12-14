ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ScorZoneGolf has opened a new golf center and lounge inside the Tim Hortons Iceplex!

Golfers in the area will have the opportunity to head down to the iceplex and take advantage of the new ScorZone Golf Center & Lounge — amenities include golf simulator bays, a designated putting green, and professional coaches who will provide training.

In addition, there are also public tee times, private events, and the chance to participate in golf leagues. The area will also hold a lounge area for guests.

“Our partnership with ScorZoneGolf will add another layer of excitement and amenities for our customer base”, said Iceplex Executive Director Chris Woodworth. “There are great synergies between golf and hockey, and this partnership will continue our mission of growing youth sports in Monroe County.”

This comes after the Iceplex was renamed from Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex to be named after Tim Horton’s. Bookings for the golf center and lounge can be found online.