PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — A new restaurant is open in Pittsford Plaza: Rosie Nepalese & Indian Cuisine. They serve staples of the subcontinent, with fresh ingredients, along with self-ground and mixed spices.

They are open seven days a week, 11:30 a.m. through 9 p.m. Rosie also has a 15% discount for seniors and students, and if you’re a student, all of you have to do is show your student ID.

After only a week, owner Raju Thapa says business is booming.

Thapa has decades of experience. His passion for cooking came from having a restaurant in Nepal, then moved to America in 1999.

He worked as a dishwasher on the West Coast, and then would move to Canada, and not long after, opened his first restaurant in Toronto in 2001.

His sister lives in Rochester, and even after decades of success across the world and across the country, his saw this location in Pittsford Plaza as an opportunity.

“My brother works in this plaza, and I was thinking this plaza is very good, but there is no Indian restaurant” Thapa said, who managed to carve out 10 minutes from time over the stove on an unusually busy Monday.

Thapa says they say serve standards like curry, Thapa’s beloved naan, and a dish that he says is quickly becoming a favorite, and a reason for their success: butter chicken.

He adds that people should not be intimidated to try Nepali and Indian cuisine. He says that they make it as hot as you’d like, but clarifies… It’s still spicy.

“Spicy and hot are different things,” he said. ‘I grind my own spice(s)… Lots of people feel very good after eating it.”

Thapa’s passion is cooking, but this restaurant is a family affair Thapa’s nephew-in-law, Govinda, helps him run the restaurant… And the place is named for his niece.

“Rosie is my niece… she pass(ed) away in the last couple of years,” Thapa said. “She was always thinking to make a restaurant in the US, then she passed away… I love her too much, and when I open the restaurant here, I am looking to keep her name alive.”