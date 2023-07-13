Their final day in business will be September 1. Bar service at the tasting room will continue until July 30.

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WROC) — A popular cider and spirits producer, tasting room, and live music venue Rootstock Cider & Spirits in Williamson will be closing, according to a press release from the company.

Rootstock will stop creating new products by the end of July, though a spokesperson for the company says that their distributors will be selling remaining inventory, so Rootstock may still be on store shelves for some time.

In that release, the company thanked the community for 10 years.

“This has been a very difficult decision for our family,” the cidery said. “A combination of factors has brought us to this decision, including the ever-changing economy, the rising cost of doing business, and the cost of market expansion.”

Rootstock also cited this year’s last freeze as devastating to the family crop.