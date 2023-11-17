ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Thanksgiving tradition to help those in need was held Friday outside Innovative Field.

The Rochester Small Business Council, with the help of volunteers, loaded up trucks with food for families in need. Companies dropped off full food boxes while volunteers packed additional donations into boxes and loaded them onto to delivery trucks.

The more than 3,000 Thanksgiving boxes and cash donations are distributed to non-profits to help local families.

The SBC says they’re hoping to fulfill all of the 3,700 orders they received this year.

