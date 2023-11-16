ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Public Market announced that it will be open the day before Thanksgiving for “special hours.”

According to the City of Rochester, the public market will be open between 6 a.m. through 1 p.m. on November 22. City officials are reminding residents that the market will be closed on the day of Thanksgiving.

Mayor Evans is encouraging residents to make it a holiday tradition to stop by the market to prepare for Thanksgiving.

“It’s a great way to shop for fresh ingredients that are affordable, sustainable, and supportive of our local businesses and producers,” said Mayor Evans. “With the Market Token Program, it’s simple to use SNAP benefits to purchase healthy, local food to contribute to a wholesome holiday meal.”

The city also notes that the use of SNAP benefits at the market may reach a record high, with it being $741,622 at the end of September. In 2022, the redemption total was over $950,000.

Those wanting more information on the Market Token Program may find it by clicking here to go to the Public Market’s website.