ROCHESTER. N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Public Market continued a yearly tradition Wednesday, opening its doors to shoppers the day before Thanksgiving.

City leaders say the market is a great place to get fresh ingredients for a great price. It’s also good for the economy, with the money going straight into the pockets of local businesses.

We spoke to one woman who’s on board with the special hours.

“It’s not going to be open tomorrow but I’m so happy it was open today because I get my specialties — the things I cant find in the store, the fresh onions, the fresh parsley,” said Jalanda Seaborn. “It’s just wonderful. I love it.”

The public market will be closed Thursday for the holiday. It reopens Friday.