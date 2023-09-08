ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Square, The e-commerce and transaction platform – experienced widespread outages in the last 24 hours. The company said the issues Friday were resolved, but that still left many businesses up in the air:

Including the Petit Pountinerie in Rochester. That outage last night at 5:30 p.m., hit them at the worst time.

They host a weekly trivia night. Not only does that mean that inside business was booming, but take out orders — almost all of which are done online by credit card — were unable to be processed.

Co-owner Lizzie Clapp said the poutinerie made the decision to take offload card swipes instead of going to cash. With that decision, until the issue was resolved, they were left without any income from that night, taking on all of the risk themselves.

“The bottom line is better communication,” Clapp said. “We learned about it through Twitter. And I don’t tweet… But that’s what we learned about it, watching places from Ireland, firing along, and restaurants from around the world trying to decide if they needed to close, cash, or offline, everybody went in a different direction. It’s the communication we need to hear about.”

Just to put this into perspective on how bad this could have been for the poutinerie: 92% of their sales are done via credit card, which means they need to go through Square.