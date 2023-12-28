ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The Rochester Animal Services animal shelter on Verona St. announced a new schedule that expands their current hours beginning December 31.

Their current schedule has the shelter closing at 3:30 p.m. on weekdays and fully closed on Sundays. From December 31 to June 30, the new schedule on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. except the third Tuesday of each month. Saturdays Sundays and Mondays, they will be open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“By expanding the visitation to include more hours outside the traditional workday, we will reduce crowding and alleviate the anxiety our residents feel when a four-legged family member is lost,” said Mayor Malik D. Evans. “Supporting the relationship between our residents and their pets improves the quality of life in our city, which advances our goals to create a safe, equitable and prosperous Rochester by inspiring hope and delivering opportunity for everyone.”

This change in the schedule occurred after an outbreak of canine parvovirus led to the deaths of 11 dogs at the shelter. The shelter stresses that the need for fosters remains.

Adoption and visitation hours end 30 minutes before closing.