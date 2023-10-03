ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The second annual ROC With Your Hands career exploration event was held in Rochester Tuesday.

Students across Monroe County and the Finger Lakes were introduced to careers in advanced manufacturing, skilled trades, automotive technology, and heavy equipment. Organizers say they hope to draw more attention to these fields.

More than 70 employers were on site to showcase the opportunities they have to offer.

“They’re exploring careers that are requiring you to work with your hands, but don’t necessarily require a college degree, and they all pay extremely well, have full benefits, and we really wanted the choices to be in the kids’ hands as they’re going through the K-12 school systems, to maybe get some training to put you in a better position to get hired for all of these careers that are right here in this region,” said Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association Executive Director Robert Coyne.

The event was held at the Rochester Community Sports Complex. Close to 1,500 students from Rochester-area schools were able to attend at no cost to the schools thanks to local partners and donors.