ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to get more young people ready for the workforce, RochesterWorks is announcing a new partnership with the Young Adults Manufacturer Training Program.

The partnership creates the ROC Seeds program, funded by a New York State grant amounting to nearly a million dollars. The goal of the program is to bring real world manufacturing experience to locals who need it most.

The program will include paid work experience and training for 70 high school students.

“I hear it often, ‘why don’t people just take the jobs?’ Well if it was as simple as that we would have solved poverty,” RochesterWorks Executive Director Dave Seeley said. “We know that there are significant barriers that people in poverty face —whether it’s systemic like transportation or needing some basic employability skills— and that introduction to an employment setting can get you started.”

Seeley said the program is the perfect fit for reaching the younger generation