PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Owner of Rising Storm Brewing Co., Bill Blake, has confirmed to News 8 that the new “Rising Storm at the Mill” — located on Blossom Road at the old Daisy Flour Mill — will finally be opening its doors Friday, October 13.

In August, the brewery bought the iconic space next to Ellison Park.

It will open as tap room, full-service restaurant, as well as brewing massive amounts of beer. The brewery had been hosting regular “can pickups” to get people familiar with the location for some months now.

