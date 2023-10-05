Current video is from previous reporting
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Owner of Rising Storm Brewing Co., Bill Blake, has confirmed to News 8 that the new “Rising Storm at the Mill” — located on Blossom Road at the old Daisy Flour Mill — will finally be opening its doors Friday, October 13.
In August, the brewery bought the iconic space next to Ellison Park.
It will open as tap room, full-service restaurant, as well as brewing massive amounts of beer. The brewery had been hosting regular “can pickups” to get people familiar with the location for some months now.
Stay with News 8 on this developing story.