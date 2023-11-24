ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester residents are encouraged to go out on Saturday and check out the small businesses in the city!

Small Business Saturday is a day for the community to come out and support small, local businesses — and Rochester is one of many areas to get in on the holiday. It takes place after Black Friday, which is considered to be the busiest shopping day of the year.

For those looking to support small businesses, you are encouraged to shop at local stores, the farmer’s market, or dine at a local restaurant or bar. You could also buy a gift card and leave positive reviews. If a return needs to happen, maybe look into getting store credit instead of a refund.

In addition, there are some events in the Rochester area where you can go and support small businesses:

Chili Competition

Marilla’s Mindful Supplies will be hosting two chili competitions in Rochester and in Geneva. Guests can walk around to businesses participating in the competition, taste the chili they whipped up, and lastly vote for who they think had the best one.

Marilla’s also encourages people enjoying the competition to also check out all the local stores and restaurants as they go along.

The event will be held from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the South Wedge Neighborhood.

Monroe Avenue Small Business Saturday:

The Monroe Avenue Merchants Association announced that they have some events planned for Small Business Saturday.

These events will include a community clean-up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free hot cocoa and popcorn, candy canes provided by the Rochester, and an appearance by the Grateful Dead Bear at Aaron’s Alley.

On top of that, Aaron’s Alley will also be hosting some raffles throughout the day, including one on social media.

The event will be held in the area of Monroe Avenue from Howell Street to Culver Road.

Native Made Market

At Innovation Square, the Native Made Market is back for its second year. The market celebrates and brings together indigenous creators, educators, and business owners to sell accessories, clothes, and art.

Santa visits Webster

During Webster’s Small Business Saturday event, Santa will be walking around Main Street and North Avenue. As residents visit to check out the local businesses in the area, Santa may pop into one of the stores.

Also, Santa will be having his elves hand out treats to children as they shop on Saturday. He will be in the area from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Shops on West Ridge

The Shops on West Ridge, a business on West Ridge Road that features 200 local shops, will be open on Small Business Saturday. However, the celebration doesn’t end there.

Continuing into Sunday, there will be many vendors at the shops to hold demonstrations and each customer that makes a purchase will receive a scratch-off card with special prizes.

For those heading downtown to check out some small businesses, Downtown Definitely provides a directory, which can be found here.