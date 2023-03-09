GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan (R-Dist. 131) said RealEats had a grand opening at their (at the time) new location at the former Tops plaza in June of last year.

“They were quite impressive, and we had food that was prepared by their chefs that go into their packaging,” he said.

He said they seemed on the up and up, taking in millions of dollars in grants, and eventually hiring about 160 employees.

“Their projections were quite impressive,” he said.

Flash forward to March 1st. Gallahan said RealEats shuts its doors abruptly, laying off all its employees, workers like Terri Meeks of Lyons.

“They didn’t really give us any major reason at that time,” she said.

But Meeks said now a reason has surfaced from the CEO via an email from March 6th.

“It said very briefly he was sorry but a lender was able to access his bank account, or the banking account for RealEats, and took their money out,” she said.

The exact wording in the email Meeks provided to News 8 said the following:

“While we achieved so much of this vision, unfortunately, it came to an abrupt end last week, after one of the company’s lenders exercised their ability to sweep cash needed for operations from our bank account. These actions left us with insufficient funds to pay our employees moving forward, and gave us no option other than to close the business immediately,” signed —according to Meeks— by the CEO.

Meeks said that’s millions of dollars gone, and she doesn’t buy it. She and so many others are now struggling to find work.

Ex-RealEats employee Terri Meeks

“They’re really upset, they’re trying to figure out what to do, find jobs…” said Meeks.

The laying off without proper warning– a state law– is why Gallahan is calling on the State Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Labor to do an investigation.

“Nobody had been notified, and it was just as much a shock to me as it was to them,” he said.

Gallahan said no matter how you cut it, this closure was in bad faith. The money also needs to be looked into.

“They took all kinds of government subsidies. They took money from our pension plan, they took money from Geneva BID, they took money from New York Grow,” he said.

The big question Meeks asked is: If the money was taken out by a lender, why? What reason would anyone have to pull all that money out, leading to the whole company closing down, if indeed that is what happened?

Meeks said the company did give WARN notices (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) to employees, but just this week. Those notices are required to be filed for businesses with more than 50 employees weeks before closure to give employees time to transition.