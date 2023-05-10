ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – With the PGA Championship just over a week away, hundreds of millions of dollars are expected to be spent in the greater Rochester region. Some area hotels have been booked for the last few years, according to those News 8 spoke with Wednesday.

Officials with both the Strathallan Hotel DoubleTree by Hilton and Hyatt Regency Rochester say they remain ready.

“We’re just gearing up full force to welcome everybody to town. It’s go time now. So, we’re just dotting the ‘I’s,'” said Travania Clark, marketing and sales director with the Strathallan & Hyatt Regency.

With over 200,000 spectators expected to arrive to the Rochester area in the coming days, local hotels are kept busy with last-minute preparations.

Clark says this will be her third PGA Championship week worked since the early 2000s, of the four total appearances at Oak Hill Country Club.

“The PGA in general, on its own accord, brings in millions of dollars. It’s obviously hotels and restaurants, but what’s great about the PGA is it’s new money coming into our market,” said Clark, “That’s why the preparation for this event is so, so important because, yes, there’s a lot of money in the next two weeks coming to town.”

President and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, Bob Duffy, explains the economic impact as well as the ripple effect expected throughout the region.

“It’s projected to be over $200 million in sales tax, revenue, restaurants, Uber drivers, clothing companies. Every single business will somehow benefit,” Duffy added, “As a former mayor, I’ll say every dollar spent usually circulates four or five times in the community. It’s going to be our Super Bowl week next week.”

Clark says both the Strathallan and Hyatt Regency have also brought in new restaurants to appeal to the tourists expected to visit from all over the world.

“We’re geared up and ready to go on all fronts. This is a chance to capture some real great tourism moving forward in the future,” said Clark.