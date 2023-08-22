RBTL will be receiving an invested $2 million that will towards renovating the Auditorium Theatre (News 8 WROC/

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League announced a partnership with West Herr Automotive Group to rename the Auditorium Complex amid renovations.

According to RBTL, they will be renaming the theatre to the West Herr Auditorium Theatre. The performing arts center will also be renamed the West Herr Performing Arts Center.

“We at West Herr are dedicated to the communities in which we live and work, and so this partnership solidifies our long-term commitment to the Rochester community,” said West Herr CEO Scott Bieler. “We are proud to support and help restore this historic building, so that all of Rochester can gather as a community and enjoy the arts for years to come.”

In addition, RBTL also announced that the performing arts center will undergo restoration and renovation efforts as teams work on renderings. The renovations aim to improve the center’s accessibility, adaptability, and amenities.

The four ceremonial rooms inside the building will also be renovated and made available for community organizations and RBTL’s educational programs.

The building originally was built as the Masonic Temple of Rochester back in 1930. Arnie Rothschild, the CEO of RBTL, says that it has since been a Rochester landmark and deserves to be restored to its full glory.

“In March, when RBTL acquired the entire complex, we began a series of talks with West Herr and Scott Bieler, which became an agreement to restore this prized venue,” said Rothschild. “This is a huge undertaking for us both, but this partnership shares the goal of creating a premier destination for Rochester entertainment.”

Officials said the construction will be funded through campaigns, sponsorships, grants, and other aid. This comes after $2 million was invested into the building’s renovations.