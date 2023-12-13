ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fundraiser was held Wednesday to benefit the new emergency veterinary hospital planning to open its doors by January.

Quigley’s Café in Penfield hosted the event, featuring pet-themed vendors, a photo booth, and the Roc City Sammich and Macarollin food trucks.

Organizers tell us 15 percent of every vendor’s profits will go directly towards helping the new non-profit vet services that the Rochester community needs.

“We have used emergency services many times unfortunately with our pets,” Jessica Quigley said. “We are pet owners and love anything animal involved. Our café is very animal friendly all year round, especially tonight. So we know the need as a family and as business owners.”

Quigley said the business was thrilled with the turn out, and hope they can help out again in the future.