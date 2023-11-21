GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Significant construction is underway at the new Quicklee’s location in Gates near the Chili Ave. Walmart.

Work seemed to be at a pause Tuesday due to the rain. News 8 has reached out to Quicklee’s for a timetable on the completion and has not heard back yet.

The Perkins next door has some signs of revitalization as well:

A sign has the developer asking for three tenants to take over the space. Three tenants are slated to fill the space.

News 8 has reached out to the developer and has not heard back yet.