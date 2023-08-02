ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Avon-based Quicklee’s has been opening more and more stores in the Rochester area in the past twelve months, including the opening of their 31st location in Hamlin.

Their Winton Road location, at the corner of Winton and Atlantic in Rochester, is slated to be open within a month.

Quicklee’s opened their first location in Avon in 1995, and opened their first Monroe County location in 2002 in Webster.

The “gas and convenience” chain says they make their name on clean stores, good services, and top-notch customer service, as well as competitive gas prices.

Their current general manager, Brian Mongi, was hired to help expand the company, and told News 8 part of their expansion has to do with more Mobil stations that are becoming available.

Mongi says the previous owner of the Winton Road location had been there for nearly 50 years, as is the case with other Mobil locations.

“The stores are a little tired, a little old, and can’t offer the community what we really need,” he said. “Stores like our Hudson store, our Winton store, we bought those stations with the thought of refurbing the whole thing.”

Previous reporting on Quicklee’s: