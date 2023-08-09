HAMLIN, N.Y. (WROC) — Quicklee’s, the gas station and convenience store chain based in Avon, has opened a new location in Hamlin.

The location is 1722 Lake Rd. Quicklee’s said that this was a brand new build, and even features a dual-bay car wash.

“Our Hamlin store is not just about the infrastructure; it’s about the people,” said Brian Mongi, Quicklee’s General Manager, in a statement. “We’re proud to have brought on board a fantastic team from the Hamlin community, ensuring that our customers receive the top-notch service they’ve come to expect from Quicklee’s.”

In a previous interview, Quicklee’s said that they have been able to continue to their push into News 8’s viewing area by taking over old Mobil stations.