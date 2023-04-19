ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Noticing more “gas and grocery” stores coming to the Greater Rochester area? You’re not alone.

Two upstate-based chains in particular, Byrne Dairy Stores and Quicklee’s, have been expanding in the past year.

Byrne Dairy now has 60 stores across Upstate New York. Quicklee’s has grown from its first Avon location in 1995 to nearly 30, stretching from Buffalo to Watertown.

As for the Greater Rochester area, here are some recent developments:

Quicklee’s

Tuesday, Quicklee’s Convenience Stores announced the opening schedule for its new Irondequoit location.

A Quicklee’s opened back in November at the old Wambach Farms location on 2590 Culver Rd.

The 2291 Hudson Ave. store —formerly a Mobil station— is scheduled to open by April 23. The store originally closed for renovations in November.

Avon-based Quicklee’s also announced its 575 Winton Rd. location will close for renovations Sunday. It is expected to reopen “in a few months.”

Byrne Dairy

For as Byrne Dairy Stores, a spokesperson with the company confirmed two under-construction properties:

East Rochester — 321 East Linden Ave. Anticipated opening late July/August

Chili — 31 Paul Road Anticipated Opening May 31 st , 2023



That E. Linden location was the former site of The Potter’s House Christian Fellowship Church, which has now moved to Clover Street in Brighton.

That building fell into disrepair, especially after the church moved. Following multiple public meetings, a Byrne Dairy Stores location was approved.

“It would cost more to try and renovate it, rather than to tear it down and build something new,” said Jim Herko, East Rochester’s Building Inspector in an on-site interview in February.