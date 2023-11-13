ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A beleaguered restaurant location in Rochester will soon have another business.

“Que Chèvere,” is a Puerto Rican food business that came from The Commissiary in Rochester. They plan on opening a new restaurant in old Sticky Lips/Sticky Soul & BBQ on Culver Rd. in Rochester.

The business’s name translates loosely to “how great,” says owner Lisa Malavez. In a brief phone interview on Monday, she highlighted sweet dumpling sandwiches as a future menu item.

They plan on serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Que Chèvere hopes to open there within the first two weeks of December.

Sticky Soul & BBQ closed there in August of last year, after opening in February 2020. Before that, the space had been vacant for years, and before that, it was the first location of Sticky Lips.