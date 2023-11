FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The new Cannery development in Fairport Village will soon have its first new open tenant: Preservation Beer Company.

According to their Instagram, their first day open will be Friday at 2 p.m. Preservation, according to their website, is run by same team as Lock 32 and the now-closed Seven Story.

There is no updated timeline of when the pickleball courts or other businesses will be open in this development.