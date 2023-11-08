ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Webster’s planning board approved the plans to redevelop part of the former Hegedorn’s space into a Bill Gray’s Tap Room.

The planning board met Tuesday evening to discuss the project. According to the board, the proposal would turn the plaza into a “High Intensity Commercial District.”

Hegedorn’s closed its doors over the summer, but after it shut down, a sign was posted on the door that said Bill Gray’s Tap Room would move into the space, with Webster Wine and Spirits next door.

A third space is supposed to be next to Bill Gray’s Tap Room as well, but what that space is being negotiated as is unknown. In addition, there was another proposal to open a Popeye’s location on Hard Road.

