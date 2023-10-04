LEROY, N.Y. (WROC) — A historic facility to our south may be getting a new lease on life.

A New York company, Funderburk Enterprises, announced plans to restore the historic Jell-O factory in LeRoy and turn it into a distillery.

The factory is the original Jell-O factory that used to make the treat in the 1960s — now a Kickstarter campaign has been launched to get Oatka Distillery off the ground.

Earl Funderbunk, who is heading the project, says they need financial help getting through the licensing and permitting process, adding that it’s all about providing a new beginning for a building with great importance.

“This is such an important part of our local and regional history, especially here in LeRoy,” said Funderbunk. “It really built this town and it’s an important historical building to try to maintain and preserve. That’s what we’re trying to do with the distillery. Breathe new life into the building and find a new use for it.”

He also said that they have a plan to sell spirits that you can buy and use to make your own Jell-O shots.