ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Wegmans Food Markets is hosting a hiring event in efforts to fill entry level management positions and full-time customer service culinary roles throughout the Greater Rochester area.

Other jobs presented at this event include leadership roles in merchandising, service, and perishable departments, along with sign on bonuses offered for select positions.

“We’re proud to offer meaningful opportunities at Wegmans at a time when job seekers are looking for a great company to enjoy a long-term career where they can learn and grow,” said Kevin Stickles, Wegmans Senior Vice President of human resources.

The event will take place this Saturday, January 20 at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.