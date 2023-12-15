PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) – What better way to enjoy warm weather in December than to go shopping? That’s exactly what many Pittsford locals did Friday.

“If it was not nice outside, we wouldn’t be going to shops unfortunately but now we can hit them all,” said Nicholette Hare.

The Owner of Book Culture in Pittsford says, thanks to the weather, business for him has been pretty good throughout the day.

“It’s actually been pretty good. I think we’ve had a lot of rain in the relatively recent past and it cut off a couple shopping days so today was pretty nice for a lot of people,” said Chris Doeblin.

Cara Maloney owner of the Collected Home Company was out looking for a baby shower gift. She said even she couldn’t pass the opportunity to up on take advantage of the mild weather.

“You don’t need to bring coats and you don’t need to have boots, there’s no snow so there’s really nothing infringing people from coming out and shopping and supporting local which is so important to us,” said Maloney.