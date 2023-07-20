PITTSFORD VILLAGE, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s good news for Buffalo Bills fans: training camp at St. John Fisher starts next week, July 26.

It’s also good news for local businesses in Pittsford Village, but there’s one business in particular that gets a huge boost during training camp: The Pittsford Pub.

Scott Thyroff bought the Pittsford Pub 14 years ago, and for him Bills camp has always been good for business. He’s expecting great business again, especially given that practices now start in the morning.

“Camp finishes, it’s lunch time we fill up very nicely for lunch,” Thyroff said Tuesday, under the shade of an umbrella on their patio.

The rest of Pittsford Village fills up too, something mayor Alysa Plummer says the Village looks forward to.

“It’s a tradition here in our village, the camp has been coming here for well over 20 years,” Plummer said.

And since the Village and the Pub are hot off the PGA:

“All of these events have been wonderful for our community, and we’re so excited for people to visit,” Plummer said.

“And having… Bills training camp, come two months later, is good for us,” Thyroff said.

If you come to the Pub after camp, you never know whom you might meet:

“I’ve seen Andre Reed in here, Fred Jackson has been in here before, Jim Kelly had lunch on the patio last year,” Thyroff said.

Part of the planned festivities at the pub for the Bills camp include pop up events with Bills Mafia organization 26 shirts. They sell Bills-esque accessories and donate to charity. At least one event is scheduled for the first Thursday of Bills camp.