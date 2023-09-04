Healthy Choice Pet Supplies & Grooming had an eviction notice on the door, dated 8/22. (Photo: Dan Gross)

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A pet supply store in Chili in the plaza at 3240 Chili Ave, Healthy Choice Pet Supply & Grooming, has closed.

Monday, News 8 found an eviction notice placed on the front door, giving the business three days to leave. The notice was dated August 22.

Next to the notice was a sign that reads:

PLEASE bear with us as we are experiencing a shortage of workers. We will contact you soon once we can find people who want to work.

The phone number listed on the business’s website has been disconnected. News 8 has reached out to their generic email and has not heard a response back yet.

