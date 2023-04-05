PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A dry cleaning business in Penfield has a new way for people to drop off and pickup their dry cleaning, and Eagle Dry Cleaning says it’s the first in Upstate New York: A 24/7 self-service kiosk.

The company held a ribbon cutting Wednesday to celebrate the kiosks, which they say were shipped from Italy.

In a press release, the company says it adds to its list of services, which include “green” cleaning, free pickup and delivery services to homes and businesses, and a drive-up service.