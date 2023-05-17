ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club is helping many local businesses boom.

That’s been the case for Eagle Cleaners in Penfield.

The business is helping the PGA Championship, its players and their caddies with fast turnovers when it comes to dry cleaning and clothes. Eagle Cleaners is also helping hotels with fast turnovers for their guests, bus drivers, valet services and everyone coming to town for this event.

“The boost of our volume, especially this time of year picks up with the change of season, with our snowbirds, coming home from the south, from the west,” said owner Michael Micciche. “We’re getting a combination of everything and that’s been a large impact.”

The business is located on Penfield Road.