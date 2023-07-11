Next Tuesday is another public hearing at the Irondequoit Town Hall

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) Rob Loncoa owns the Blue Palm Grill and said it’s about bringing a Latin vibe to Irondequoit. “A little slice of Miami to Rochester,” he said.

And inside, it’s like the tropics were transplanted to Culver Road, from the looks to the food, to the drinks. “I encourage anyone who hasn’t checked it out, to come check it out themselves,” he said.

Inside the Blue Palm Grill

And plenty have checked it out according to Tina Lopez who lives across the street. She has a disabled son and has been here for 19 years— since March, she says it’s been a huge disruption.

“We’re bringing in a population that’s not from this area,” she said, adding she has witnessed drug use in front of her home on Maryknoll Park.

“I can’t say (the drugs are) from Blue Palm– but we’ve never had that before,” she said.

Lopez said the noise goes on till late at night and on her road, there’s no room to park; but customers do anyway. “And it just sucks up all the parking,” she said.

View of street behind Blue Palm Grill where residents say parking is limited

Paul Van Orden’s parents use a wheelchair ramp to access their home. He says cars block it all the time. “This place is packed — we can’t even find a parking spot anymore,” he said.

When it comes to the parking, Loncoa says they’re working on finding a solution.

“We need a certain amount of parking spots for the occupancy. That’s our biggest ordeal right now,” said Loncoa.

He’s hoping the town grants a special use permit to have more than 30 people inside, they then might be able to use other nearby parking lots. And when it comes to the noise, Loncoa said to bear with him.

“We close a little early now– (we) try to be respectful to the residents,” he said.

Neighbor Lynn Sheehan said the Blue Palm Grill has been working to make things right, even hiring security on the street late at night. She wants the bar to work out– for everyone.

“I want to give them a chance to do their business. I’ve been in there, they have delicious food,” she said.

Next Tuesday is another public hearing on the Blue Palm Grill at the Irondequoit Town Hall.