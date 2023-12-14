ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Starbucks on Park Avenue in Rochester is now open. The coffee giant confirmed to News 8 that the location would be coming to 644 Park Ave. in the summer.

“It exceeds expectations,” said the landlord of the property, Joe Alloco in a phone interview, when asked about the spaciousness and design of the location.

Earlier this year, Starbucks, said the location is slated to employ 25 people.

Alloco said in the summer that his company bought the space about two years ago, and it was vacant when his company bought it.