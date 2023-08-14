ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As free parking on Park Avenue is becoming harder to come by, a local restaurant announced that customers may enjoy free parking at a nearby paid lot.

Jines Restaurant announced on social media that it will cover up to two hours of free parking at no extra charge. All you have to do is park in the lot near 7-Eleven and give your license plate number to your host.

This announcement comes a few months after the owners of a Park Avenue lot near the Berkeley Street intersection transformed it into a pay-to-park lot. If you want to park there, it will cost you $2 an hour.

The owner of the parking lot told News 8 that was due to the fact that the parking lot is in disrepair and that it needs maintenance done on it.

Those who don’t pay to park risk getting their car towed and they could face a minimum fee of $140.