LYONS, ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — James Brown’s Place Diner closed in February of this year, but there will be a new business in the building in 2024: Papito’s Burritos.

The Mexican-inspired restaurant is making the move from Lyons, and hope to open on Culver Road in February. Friday was their last day.

Dean Desain opened Papito’s Burritos two years ago in Lyons. He took inspiration from his time in food service in Los Angeles.

“I was there for ten years, I love the food and vibe and I thought it would be interesting to bring that here to Western New York,” he said.

They serve their own fresh take on many Mexican and Western New York classics.

“We do an awesome fish fry,” he said. “We do street tacos, our carne asada, our steak, it is one no. 1seller, we do pork shrimp steak, we do a lot of rice bowls and salad bowls.”

Desain’s mom, Toni Lese, helps him run the business.

“It’s fun, and sometimes it can be stressful, but otherwise we do pretty good together,” she said with a laugh.

After two years of slingin’ off the grill, Desain is making the move to Rochester.

“It’s a great community, and we’ve got amazing support from everybody, we do, and we’ll miss them,” Lese said.

They’re not only making the move to the old James Brown’s Place Diner, but they are bringing a colorful flair with them. They’ll introduce melts and other items, as they join a neighborhood that’s on the rise.

“It is a great space, a great neighborhood, and we’re excited to be part of the neighborhood, there is a great courtyard in the back that most people don’t know about, that we’ll be utilizing,” Desain said.