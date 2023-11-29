BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Papa John’s is looking to come back to the Rochester area, with a new location in the works at 2852 W. Henrietta Road. Some documents also list the address as 2854 W. Henrietta Road.

The franchise pizza location is slated to go in an old Cricket Wireless in the plaza at the corner of Brighton-Henrietta Townline Road and W. Henrietta Rd.

The architect and Papa John’s confirmed to News 8 that the location should be open by the spring of next year.

Papa John’s notably closed all New York state locations in 2018, then citing “the heavy headwinds put upon us by New York State.”

In Brighton planning board public documents, a spokesperson with the company described the location as a “takeout” location, going to say it’s a “scaled-down version of Papa John’s than (they’re) used to.”

In the meeting minutes, they said they would be hiring fewer delivery drivers because of third-party services.