ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Panorama Pediatric Group announced that they are working on moving to a new location, with construction on the new office starting up.

Panorama Pediatrics will continue at its current location at Linden Oaks until the new office is ready in the Fall of 2024. Their new location will be larger with more exam rooms, wider hallways, and special areas for checking in and out.

According to the group, they have occupied the original office since 1993 but needed more space to grow their practice.

The practice will be relocating to 961 Panorama Trail South in the Panorama Landing Development. They decided to leave their current location because of the need for more space. The new location is less than a mile and a half from their previous location and is 50% larger.